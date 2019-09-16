Janet Elaine Zettle June 8, 1948 September 12, 2019 Janet Elaine Zettle, 71, of Huntington, WV, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Altoona, PA, on June 8, 1948, and was married to Andrew S. Zettle on June 21, 1970. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Neil Helm, and a granddaughter, Kate Helm, of Berkeley, CA.She was a graduate of State College Area High School, and received a BA with distinction in English from Pennsylvani a State University. She was employed by The Centre Daily Times, State College, PA, as women's editor and by Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, as an information officer. She and her husband moved to Huntington, WV, in 1977. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Huntington, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, a sustaining member of the Junior League of Huntington and a member of PEO Chapter I, Huntington. A memorial service will be held on a future date at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she will be interred. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or the .

