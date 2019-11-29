Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ellen Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Ellen Walsh December 29, 1931 ~ November 11, 2019 Janet Walsh passed away on November 11, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, PA of complications following a stroke. Born Janet Ellen Fugant on December 29, 1931 in Philadephia, she was an only child raised in Drexel Hill, PA by two loving parents. Her father emigrated alone from Switzerland when he was 14, attended Drexel University and became and engineer and general manager of a manufacturing company. Her mother spent her life doing extensive volunteer work. Janet attended Upper Darby High School then Penn State where she played on the field hockey team. Janet was very industrious and built a career at Marriott Corporation, starting as a part time waitress at the City Line Marriott coffee shop near Philadelphia and eventually becoming responsible for developing service standards and manger training for the corporation. She later joined a team that opened new Marriott hotels around the world. In the last few years of her career she worked at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square organizing the New Year's Eve parties. Janet had three children with her first husband, Matthew Pinto, whom she married after college, and two step-children, Devon and Kathleen Walsh from her second marriage to Hugh Walsh whom she met while working at Marriott. Janet and Hugh lived in Manhattan for many years but maintained a close relationship with friends from Penn State. They eventually retired to live in State College in summers and Marco Island, and later Naples, Florida in the winter. Janet and Hugh loved Penn State football and and enjoyed attending games. Janet also enjoyed the beach in Florida and had an extensive shell collection gathered by combing the beaches of Marco Island in the mornings. She was very artistic and enjoyed quilting later in life. She was generous with her time and volunteered at many organizations, most recently Centre Volunteers in Medicine in State College. She will be remembered as a cheerful, giving person, loved by all that knew her. It was her final wish to have her ashes laid to rest alongside her late husband, Hugh with a small and simple ceremony. She was interred at Pine Hall Cemetery in State College, PA on November 25, 2019. Memorial donations can be made to Centre Volunteers in Medicine at

