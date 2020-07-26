Janet L. Corman July 30, 1937-July 24, 2020 Janet L. Corman, 82 of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Janet was born on July 30, 1937, in Linden Hall, a daughter of the late Calvin J. and Charlotte E. Robertson Wilkins. On September 6, 1957, she married Ronald L. Corman who survives at home. Also surviving are her children, Steven Lynn Corman of McCartneytown, David Kent (Tina) Corman of Yarnell, Donna Jean (Al) Ryver of Yarnell, Ronald Scott Corman (Juanita) of Pleasant Gap and Sharon Louise Lanager (Laird) of Bellefonte, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Vickie E. Bloom of State College, her brothers, Robert A. Wilkins of Boalsburg, and Gerald L. Wilkins of Maine. Janet was a member of the Milesburg Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, V. F. W. Post 1600 Ladies Auxillary of Bellefonte, Milesburg American Legion Post 896 Ladies Auxillary, and she drove school bus for Bald Eagle Area for 13 years. Janet worked at the Dollar General before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Homan and her daughter-in-law, Lailoni J. Capozzi-Corman. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and from 10:00 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 10:30 am with Pastor Debbie Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com