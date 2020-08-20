Janet L. Kelley February 24, 1928 August 18, 2020 Janet L. Kelley, 92, of Tyrone, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born on February 24, 1928, in Stormstown, she was the daughter of the late John and Lyda Margaret (Harshberger) McKivison. She was married to her beloved husband, Arthur D. Kelley, who preceded her in death. Over the years, Janet was employed at several different places including G.C. Murphy's on Allen Street in State College, Bennett's Skytop Restaurant as a cook, and at the Weis Market on Westerly Parkway. After her children were older, she learned to drive a school bus. She drove the route from Port Matilda to Bald Eagle Area High School and later drove the van. She drove for a total of 48 years and was one of the most liked and admired drivers; all the kids knew Mrs. Kelley. Janet and Arthur began their married life in a house below Black Oak Church with no running water and a heattrola stove to heat the house. They turned their house into a cozy home where they would raise their six children. In 1961, Janet and Arthur purchased a house in Port Matilda. Her kids thought they were the richest family around since they would then have running water and indoor plumbing. Regardless of where they lived at the time, Janet always had a large garden that she was enormously proud of. She spent an abundance of time canning and freezing her fruits and vegetables. Janet is survived by her five children, Donna Reifel (Bill) of Port Matilda, Roger Kelley (Lisa) of Tyrone, Barbara Patterson (Charles) of Warrior's Mark, Keith Kelley (Penny) of Mapleton Depot, and Brenda Schmerbeck (Rick) of Sinking Valley. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren, and one brother, Thomas McKivison of State College. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard "Dick" Kelley, and two brothers, James "Jimmy" McKivison and Charles McKivison. The Kelley House was always home to numerous kids, especially John and Jim Simpson. Janet always had picnics throughout the summertime and family gatherings at home for holidays. Her family and friends looked forward to her decorations each holiday and with the changing of the seasons. She was a great cook, known for her raisin filled cookies and chocolate pies. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11am, at Port Matilda Cemetery with Pastor Sam Reese officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.