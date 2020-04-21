Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lee Carter Borger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Janet Lee Carter Borger December 30, 1933-April 18, 2020 Janet Lee Carter Borger, 87 formerly of Moshannon, died April 18, 2020, in State College, after a battle with cancer. She was born on December 30, 1933 in Clearfield, PA, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Mabel (Ralston) Carter. On June 4, 1955, she married Alfred Walter Borger who preceded her in death on November 11, 2000. She was a 1951 graduate of Clearfield High School. Before marriage she was employed by Keystone Dairy, Murphy's and Kurtz Brothers of Clearfield, PA. After marriage, she was a stay at home mom and homemaker. Janet is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Catherine) Borger of Reedsville and grandsons Andrew Borger of State College and Timothy Borger of Yokohama, Japan. She is also survived by her daughter in-law, Laurie of Moshannon, grandson Hoyt (Allyson) Borger and great-granddaughter Lillyan of Warriors Mark and granddaughter Sierra Borger of Spring Mills. Janet is also survived by her siblings Eugene (Delores) of Wernersville, PA, Sally Markusic (George) of Las Vegas, Wendell (late wife Carol) of New Port Ritchey, Florida and Mary Kay Diaz y Diaz (late husband Rafael) of Clarion, PA. She is also survived by her 19 nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son Steven Borger on November 26, 2007 and by her siblings Beverly Carter and William Carter. She was a member of the Moshannon United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Following Janet's wishes, all services were private. She was laid to rest beside her husband in Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moshannon United Methodist Church, PO Box 104, Moshannon, PA 16859. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

