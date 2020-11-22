Janet Peace
August 23, 1941 - November 17, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Janet Peace, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Centre Crest in Bellefonte.
She was born August 23, 1941, in Bellefonte, PA; a daughter of the late John H. and Pauline (Dawson) Mong. On December 31, 1960, she married Ronald Peace who preceded her in death on April 7, 1982.
Janet graduated from the Bellefonte High School in 1959 and the Bellefonte School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at Centre Community Hospital, Tucson General Hospital in Arizona and McMinnville Hospital in Oregon. Once she retired from working in the hospitals she went to work for State College Water Authority, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Kateri Catholic Church in Spring Mills and the American Legion Auxiliary at Pleasant Gap.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Mary DeVanzo (Jeff) and Robin Weaver (Jim); three grandchildren, Christina, Michael, and Stephanie.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com