1/
Janet Peace
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Peace
August 23, 1941 - November 17, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Janet Peace, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Centre Crest in Bellefonte.
She was born August 23, 1941, in Bellefonte, PA; a daughter of the late John H. and Pauline (Dawson) Mong. On December 31, 1960, she married Ronald Peace who preceded her in death on April 7, 1982.
Janet graduated from the Bellefonte High School in 1959 and the Bellefonte School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at Centre Community Hospital, Tucson General Hospital in Arizona and McMinnville Hospital in Oregon. Once she retired from working in the hospitals she went to work for State College Water Authority, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Kateri Catholic Church in Spring Mills and the American Legion Auxiliary at Pleasant Gap.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Mary DeVanzo (Jeff) and Robin Weaver (Jim); three grandchildren, Christina, Michael, and Stephanie.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved