Janet Rose "Catherine" Pryde Janet Rose "Catherine" Pryde, 79, of State College, formerly of Philipsburg, passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Philipsburg on June 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Octavius "Toby" Catherine and Dorothy "Dot" Whitehead Catherine, who both preceded her in death. A graduate of Philipsburg High School, she worked at Sam Irwin's Drug Store and her family's restaurant "Toby's Place" during her high school years. She went on to work at the Philipsburg State General Hospital for many years, with her last position being Personnel Director. She was also part of the transition team that closed the hospital. She then went on to work at Penn Dot in Clearfield until her retirement in 2004. Janet was an incredibly loving, kind, generous, and selfless person who was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas Rex Pryde, of State College; two children, son Thomas L. of Bellefonte and daughter Susan M. and son-in-law Harlin "Chip" Wall of State College; and a brother Donald L. Catherine and sister-in-law Dixie L. both of Philipsburg. She was an adoring and loving "Nana" to her three grandchildren, Katherine Wall of Boston, MA, Ryan Wall and Matthew Wall both of State College. What brought her the most joy in life was spending time with those she loved and who loved her. Over the years she enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time at Black Moshannon State Park, skiing, attending Penn State Football games, vacationing at Cape May, attending every sporting event and concert of her grandchildren, and taking special drives with her husband through the Amish country. A Memorial Mass will be held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg on Saturday, March 2 at 1pm with Father John Gibbons as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at noon. A luncheon will be at the Elks Country Club in Philipsburg, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to either The Emily Whitehead Foundation,

228 North Centre Street

Philipsburg , PA 16866

