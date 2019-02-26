Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice C. Roberts. View Sign

Janice Catherine Roberts August 2, 1938 February 24, 2019 Janice Catherine Roberts, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Roberts. She is survived by the following children, Lorraine Hillier (Robert), of Southern Pines, N.C., Lynn Moriarty, of Melbourne Fla., Lisa Keeling (Eugene), of Murrieta Calif., Annette Atkins (Dale), of Sanford N.C. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Jennifer Britton, Michael DeGarmo, Ariana Keeling, Lauren Keeling and Theresa Prayoonhong, along with three great grandchildren Melissa, Alyssa, and Kevin Prayoonhong. She is survived by a niece Michele Steffy, grandniece Katie Taglieri and grandnephew Kyle Farrell. Also surviving are brothers John, Donald and David Roberts. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Nancy Roberts. Janice was a registered nurse in the community for many years prior to her retirement. She was also an avid lover of nature and gardening. She graduated from Penn State University in 1986, with an associate degree in horticulture. She had been a longtime volunteer at Black Moshannon State Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Black Moshannon State Park or the local ASPCA. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.heintzelmann. com.

