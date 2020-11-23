Janice E. Corl
December 7, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Janice E. Corl, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away at Centre Crest on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Janice was born in Bellefonte on December 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Natalie "Timmy" Montgomery Emenhizer. On August 6, 1954 she married, Eugene "Chubb" Corl who preceded her in death. Janice is survived by her daughter, Jennie Corl of Bellefonte and her sister, Linda Rose, also of Bellefonte. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Julie Stoltz and her friend, Chad of Bellefonte, James (Maggie) Weaver of Bellefonte, Josh (Nikki) Weaver of Mapleton, Zach (Camille) Wallace of Lamar; her great grandchildren, Dylan Weaver of Mill Hall, Blair Weaver of Beech Creek, Jillian Stoltz of Bellefonte, Dominic Weaver of Bellefonte and many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Corl Wallace on June 16, 2019 and her son, David E. Corl on September 2, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Emenhizer. Janice was a homemaker and a Truckers Wife. She enjoyed her family and was always up for a good argument. She always enjoyed her spaghetti from Jim's. Janice was well known on Halfmoon Hill for her whistle that let all the kids in the neighborhood know it was time to go home."Chubb" would tease her saying she could be the back up for the siren for the Undines if they ever needed her. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
