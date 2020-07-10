1/
Janice Hoyt MacChesney
Janice Hoyt MacChesney September 1, 1930 - July 6, 2020 Janice Hoyt Mac Chesney, 89, of State College, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Village at Penn State. Born September 1, 1930, in Derring, ME she was the daughter of the late Elmer F. and Thelma Ross Hoyt. For 65 years, she was married to John MacChesney, Sr., who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, John MacChesney, Jr., and a brother, Royal Hoyt, and her beloved dog, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Burke. Janice received a Masters degree in Education and taught Elementary education. A memorial service for Janice will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, New Jersey. Memorial contributions can be made to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or petscomefirst.net/donate. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
