Janice L. Poorman
May 15, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Janice L. Poorman, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 15, 1933, in Valley View, she was the daughter of the late Earl L. and Ida L. (Adam) Wion. On June 10, 1952, she married her beloved husband, LaVern K. Poorman, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1980, after sharing nearly 28 years of marriage together.
Janice attended Bellefonte High School. She worked as a salesclerk for G.C. Murphy for many years.
She is survived by her four children, Curtis L. Poorman and wife Susan, of Bellefonte, Charles W. Poorman and wife Shery, of Morrisdale, Sharon Nipper of Lewes, Delaware, and Ellen Cyphert and husband John, of Centre Hall; eight grandchildren, Kristi Heck (John) of Norwich, Connecticut, Cassie Poorman of Bellefonte, Shannon Poorman (Jeremy Franke) of Jacksonville, Florida, Ricky Nipper (Vashi Chetty) of Longmont, Colorado, Daniel Nipper (Callie) of Portland, Oregon, Keith Nipper (Danielle) of Milton, Delaware, April Clark (Jimmy) of Aaronsburg, and Aaron Weaver (Heather) of Snow Shoe; and nine great-grandchildren, John (JC) Christopher, Joseph Vincent, Wyatt Clouse, Aiden, Jaxson, Eathan, Colin McCloskey, Killian Weaver, and Eric Nettles. Also surviving is one brother, Richard "Gene" E. Wian (Ann), of Bellefonte.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
Janice was a 50-plus year member of the Coleville Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed needlepoint, jigsaw puzzles, and playing games, especially Bingo and Dominos. While she was a resident at Centre Crest, she would volunteer to help with resident intake, visitor information, and in the cafeteria. While at Centre Crest, she began attending Living Hope Alliance Church in Bellefonte.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
