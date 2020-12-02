1/
Janice L. Poorman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice L. Poorman
May 15, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Janice L. Poorman, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 15, 1933, in Valley View, she was the daughter of the late Earl L. and Ida L. (Adam) Wion. On June 10, 1952, she married her beloved husband, LaVern K. Poorman, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1980, after sharing nearly 28 years of marriage together.
Janice attended Bellefonte High School. She worked as a salesclerk for G.C. Murphy for many years.
She is survived by her four children, Curtis L. Poorman and wife Susan, of Bellefonte, Charles W. Poorman and wife Shery, of Morrisdale, Sharon Nipper of Lewes, Delaware, and Ellen Cyphert and husband John, of Centre Hall; eight grandchildren, Kristi Heck (John) of Norwich, Connecticut, Cassie Poorman of Bellefonte, Shannon Poorman (Jeremy Franke) of Jacksonville, Florida, Ricky Nipper (Vashi Chetty) of Longmont, Colorado, Daniel Nipper (Callie) of Portland, Oregon, Keith Nipper (Danielle) of Milton, Delaware, April Clark (Jimmy) of Aaronsburg, and Aaron Weaver (Heather) of Snow Shoe; and nine great-grandchildren, John (JC) Christopher, Joseph Vincent, Wyatt Clouse, Aiden, Jaxson, Eathan, Colin McCloskey, Killian Weaver, and Eric Nettles. Also surviving is one brother, Richard "Gene" E. Wian (Ann), of Bellefonte.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
Janice was a 50-plus year member of the Coleville Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed needlepoint, jigsaw puzzles, and playing games, especially Bingo and Dominos. While she was a resident at Centre Crest, she would volunteer to help with resident intake, visitor information, and in the cafeteria. While at Centre Crest, she began attending Living Hope Alliance Church in Bellefonte.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved