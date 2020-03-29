Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice L. Warner Voigt. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice L. (Warner) Voigt October 29, 1928 March 21, 2020 Janice Louise (Warner) Voigt, 91, died Saturday March 21, at Juniper Inn, State College. She was born in West Reading, PA to Russell Bigelow Warner and Hilda Grace Chapman Warner, the second of two children. Growing up in West Reading, Janice enjoyed hiking, going to movies, swimming, ice skating, playing neighborhood games, and watching her Dad make root beer. She had fond memories of singing to her Grandfather Hank Warner's piano playing, and of summer fun at Crystal Lake near Carbondale. She frequently babysat, she worked at the West Reading Pool refreshment stand, and one summer she was a camp nurse nicknamed "Doc" by the girls. She lettered in tennis, field hockey, and track, and managed the girl's track team at West Reading High School, graduating in 1946. She earned her R.N. in 1949 from Reading Hospital School of Nursing, followed by training and work at Will's Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. In State College, she was a caring and efficient nurse with Dr. L. R. Parks in 1953, and with the OB Gyn Group of State College for 15 years, until May 1988. Her December 28, 1950 marriage to Alvi Osmond Voigt (June 9, 1928-Sept 30 2017) began a loving union of 66 years. Janice and Al enjoyed swimming at Welch Pool, yearly family holidays at the Jersey Shore, Penn State Football, and long walks. In retirement, they enjoyed Juno Beach Florida and many friends there. Janice always put her family first, so she was always available to listen patiently, to provide understanding guidance, and to encourage every family member. She is survived by three children, son John Voigt and wife Karen Kosinuk Voigt of Clarks Summit PA, daughter Ann Voigt Murray and husband Riley Allen Murray of Waynesboro VA, and Jean W. Voigt of Boalsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Kristen A. Kostick, Kelly L. Horn, Russell J. Voigt, James R. Murray, Erin E. Murray, Ellen F. Saxena, Margaret R. W. Silverman, William R. Wallace, and six greatgrandchildren, Luke, Drew, and Grace Kostick, Olivia Murray, Colin Horn, and Everett Silverman. Her dear brother, Jack C. Warner of Reading PA, preceded her in death. Services will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, State College at a later date. Donations may be made to CVIM

