Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. Smith. View Sign

Janice M. Smith July 2, 1930 ~ March 26, 2019 Janice M. Smith, 88, formerly of Madison- burg, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 26th at Hearth- side Nursing Center in State College. Born July 2, 1930 in Millheim, Janice was a daughter of the late Harry R. and Marian (Wolfe) Rishel. She was a graduate of the former Miles Township High School. In December of 1948, Janice married Robert Willard Smith, who preceded her in death on Sept 12, 2011. Janice is survived by one daughter, Shireen Hughes (Paul) of Gaithersburg, MD; two grandchildren, Ryan Hughes of Gaithersburg, MD and Alyssa Hughes of Clover, SC; and three great- grandchildren, Riley, Dominic and Addison. Also surviving are siblings, Shirley Neideigh, Lila Harter, Thomas Rishel (Sally) and Nancy Motz, numerous nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Betty Bailey. Janice was a member of the Emmanuel U.M.C in Rebersburg. She was employed as a QA Inspector at the former Corning Glass Works in State College, retiring with 25 years of service. In her earlier years she enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and doing decoupage. She loved Pomeranians dogs and owned several through the years. Janice was an avid tennis fan and would watch tennis matches on TV for hours on end. A memorial service in honor of Janice will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Rebersburg, with Pastor Valerie Delooze officiating. Janice will be laid to rest in the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in her memory may be given to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Janice M. Smith July 2, 1930 ~ March 26, 2019 Janice M. Smith, 88, formerly of Madison- burg, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 26th at Hearth- side Nursing Center in State College. Born July 2, 1930 in Millheim, Janice was a daughter of the late Harry R. and Marian (Wolfe) Rishel. She was a graduate of the former Miles Township High School. In December of 1948, Janice married Robert Willard Smith, who preceded her in death on Sept 12, 2011. Janice is survived by one daughter, Shireen Hughes (Paul) of Gaithersburg, MD; two grandchildren, Ryan Hughes of Gaithersburg, MD and Alyssa Hughes of Clover, SC; and three great- grandchildren, Riley, Dominic and Addison. Also surviving are siblings, Shirley Neideigh, Lila Harter, Thomas Rishel (Sally) and Nancy Motz, numerous nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Betty Bailey. Janice was a member of the Emmanuel U.M.C in Rebersburg. She was employed as a QA Inspector at the former Corning Glass Works in State College, retiring with 25 years of service. In her earlier years she enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and doing decoupage. She loved Pomeranians dogs and owned several through the years. Janice was an avid tennis fan and would watch tennis matches on TV for hours on end. A memorial service in honor of Janice will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Rebersburg, with Pastor Valerie Delooze officiating. Janice will be laid to rest in the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in her memory may be given to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Funeral Home Steven R Neff Funeral Home

120 W Main St

Millheim , PA 16854

(814) 349-5623 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.