Jason Glick July 15, 2019 ~ August 18, 2020 Jason Glick, of Rebersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was 13 months old. Born July 15, 2019 in Danville, Jason was a son of Elam and Sylvia (King) Glick of Rebersburg. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his maternal grandmother, Sylvia King, his paternal grandparents, Reuben and Priscilla Glick and one brother, Jacob Alan Glick. Visitation will be all day Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 151 Smullton Road, Rebersburg. The funeral will be held at the same address on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 noon. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
