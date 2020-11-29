Jay H Watson
July 24, 1936 - November 27, 2020
Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania - Jay H. Watson, 84, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. Born on July 24, 1936, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Mahlon H. and Ida A. (Lucas) Watson. On July 27, 1962, in Maryland, he married Mary L. Corraini, who survives at home.
Jay was a 1954 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and attended the Williamsport Technical Institute. He enlisted in the United States Navy and received his honorable discharge on July 3, 1958 after earning the rank of AB3. He participated in Operation Deep Freeze I, in 1956, preparing Antarctica for the International Geophysical Year 1957 - 58. He served aboard the flagship of the mission, the USS ARNEB (AKA-56), which also earned the distinction of crossing both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles in the course of one year. He served during the Deep Freeze in 1956. He received a Certificate of Recognition for his service during the period of the Cold War in promoting peace and stability for our Nation. Jay worked at Chemcut as a Machinist, retiring in 2001 after 37 years of service.
Jay attended the Moshannon United Methodist Church. He was a fly fisherman enthusiast. He enjoyed reading, hunting, watching high school and college wrestling, attending the Bald Eagle Area football games, and watching PSU football. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of his life and he treasured the times he spent with each of them.
Jay is survived by his wife, Mary, son; Shawn H. Watson and his companion, Holly DeCamp, of Mt. Union; two daughters: Tina R. Petrie and her husband, Todd, of Carlisle and Beth A Ward and her companion, Jim Josefik, of Snow Shoe; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Larry Watson and his companion, Judy Hess, of Allentown, and Terry Watson and his wife, Judy, of Julian and two sisters: Janet Baney of Elmira, NY, and Sandy Watson of Julian.
Along with his parents, Jay was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Watson.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral service will be private with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Jay will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Snow Shoe with full military honors accorded.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe.
