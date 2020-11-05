Jay "Rick" R. Keeler, Jr.
December 12, 1947 - November 2, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Jay "Rick" R. Keeler, Jr., 72, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. Jay, known to his family as Rick, was born on December 12, 1947 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Jay Richard Keeler, Sr., and Elenora Heltman Keeler.
Jay was a 1965 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After graduation he went to Pittsburgh for a two-year computer school. He worked for Penn State University in computers. During this time, he took classes and earned his bachelor's degree in Hotel Management and Food Services. Upon graduation, he relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, and worked with Marriott at BWI. He later relocated to Boston, Mass. and worked at Mass General Hospital in Boston through Marriott. Jay then left the Hotel Management Food Services employment and went back to computers, working for the Department of Revenue of Massachusetts as an Oracle Data Base Administrator until his retirement. Upon his retirement, he returned to his hometown in 2007. During his retirement, he held various jobs – most recently volunteering at Mt. Nittany Medical Center and working at Way's Fruit Farm.
Jay also served in the 112th Air National Guard from July 13, 1967 until July 12, 1973.
Jay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte.
Jay had many interests. He loved people, traveling, dancing, and most of all music. He was a trumpet player for the American Legion Jr. Band. He also played for a dance band called the Keystoneaires and then The HY (Henry Yeager) Tones. He would play many Christmas Eve services at St. John's Catholic Church and the group, after midnight services, and would play Christmas carols on street corners in Bellefonte.
Jay is survived by his sisters, Molly Corl (Barry) and Patty Zerby (Tim). Also surviving is his niece, Megan Corl, and nephew, Brian Corl (Elysa). Patty and Tim were his constant companions during the past five years, helping him through all his many illnesses. They were his "angels."
Per Jay's request, burial will be private at the convenience of the family and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828, or Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801, in honor of his beloved dog and love of his life, Meatball.
At this time, the family would like to thank his Geisinger doctors and the nursing staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center for all of the time and care given to our brother.
