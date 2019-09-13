Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean E. Beaton. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean E. Beaton April 2, 1931 ~ September10, 2019 Jean E. Beaton, of Middleburg, formerly of Woodward, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was 88. Born April 2, 1931 in New Berlin, Jean was a daughter of the late Raymond C. Finsterbush and Annie Pearl "Roush" Finsterbush. On September 12, 1958, Jean married Richard T. Beaton who preceded her in death in 1992. Jean is survived by three daughters: Juanita J. Frailey (Jim), Sharon L. Beaton, both of State College and Penny Long (Duane) of Middleburg: one son, Kenneth P. Beaton (Bobbi Jo) of IN: five grandchildren, Mark Kauffman, Jr. (Jill), Deb McCoy (Tim) Jeffrey L. Beaton (Rebecca), Christopher A. Beaton (Rachel) and Kendra McClintic (Robert). Also surviving are eleven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey L. Beaton and all twelve of her siblings. She is the last of her family. Jean was a member of Calvary Chapel in Millmont. She was an avid shopper, even if she didn't buy, she loved to browse. She also enjoyed spotting deer and traveling. In her earlier years she enjoyed babysitting the neighborhood children. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:30-12 noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed immediately by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Jeff West officiating. Jean will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be given to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to The , 1375 Martin Street, Suite 206, State College PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Jean E. Beaton April 2, 1931 ~ September10, 2019 Jean E. Beaton, of Middleburg, formerly of Woodward, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was 88. Born April 2, 1931 in New Berlin, Jean was a daughter of the late Raymond C. Finsterbush and Annie Pearl "Roush" Finsterbush. On September 12, 1958, Jean married Richard T. Beaton who preceded her in death in 1992. Jean is survived by three daughters: Juanita J. Frailey (Jim), Sharon L. Beaton, both of State College and Penny Long (Duane) of Middleburg: one son, Kenneth P. Beaton (Bobbi Jo) of IN: five grandchildren, Mark Kauffman, Jr. (Jill), Deb McCoy (Tim) Jeffrey L. Beaton (Rebecca), Christopher A. Beaton (Rachel) and Kendra McClintic (Robert). Also surviving are eleven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey L. Beaton and all twelve of her siblings. She is the last of her family. Jean was a member of Calvary Chapel in Millmont. She was an avid shopper, even if she didn't buy, she loved to browse. She also enjoyed spotting deer and traveling. In her earlier years she enjoyed babysitting the neighborhood children. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:30-12 noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed immediately by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Jeff West officiating. Jean will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be given to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to The , 1375 Martin Street, Suite 206, State College PA 16803. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.