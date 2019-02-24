Jean L. Henry March 13, 1931 - February 8, 2019 Jean L. Henry, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2019, at Centre Crest. Jean was born on March 13, 1931, in State College, a daughter of the late Charles I. and Isabell L. Johnsonbaugh Lockhart. Jean is survived by her children, Gloria (Dave) Fetters of Bellefonte, Diane (J.R.) Warfield of Dystart, Nancy Brown of GA, Stacy Ostrosky of Philipsburg, her 16 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Carlton L. "Butch" Henry; her brother, Charles B. Lockhart and her sister, JoAnn Giovannina. Jean was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed painting and cooking. She retired from Penn State University in the food services department. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St, Milesburg on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Hall Cemetery, Ferguson Twp., Centre Co., Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019