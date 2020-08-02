Jean Louise Hazel October 15, 1930 - July 30, 2020 Jean L. Hazel, of Aaronsburg, passed from this life on July 30, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born October 15, 1930 in Lewistown, Jean was a daughter of the late Edward and Bertha (Warner) Rose. On May 17, 1952, Jean married Neal Hazel who is surviving at their home in Aaronsburg. Jean was employed for 26 years as a waitress/cook at the former Meyer's Drive-in in Aaronsburg. She attended St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Aaronburg. Jean enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, flower gardening and camping at Grange Fair. Jean's favorite time of the year was Christmas, when all the children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren would gather together. In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by two sons, Barry Hazel (Theresa) of West Decatur, and William Hazel (Crystal) of Lemont; one sister, Sharon (Rose) Stimely (Tom) of Burnham; three adopted brothers Russell Rose, (Carol) , Blair Rose ( Patty) and James Rose, all of Lewistown; four grandchildren, Matthew Hazel (Fran), Angela Beckwith (Carl), Alicia Burchell (Steele) and Chad Hazel-Keppler (Katie). Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Derek, Sianna, Skylynn, Kali, Zayda, and Asher. Jean was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Harpster. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Theresa Hockenberry officiating. Jean will be laid to rest in the Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery in Aaronsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
