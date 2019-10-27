Jean Ludwig Warneka October 8, 1931October 22, 2019 Jean Ludwig Warneka, 88, died on Oct. 22, 2019 in State College, PA surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Allentown, PA to Otto G. and Anna (Tallock) Ludwig. She graduated in 1949 from Allentown High School. In 1957, she married Lloyd A. Warneka, and left her job as a dental hygienist to raise their three children. Jean and Lloyd lived in Dallas, PA for over 50 years, where she attended Shavertown United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Back Mountain Memorial Library and was a member of the Irem Temple Ladies Auxiliary. Jean was passionate about music, the piano, gardening, birds, and ice cream. She also loved dogs, especially her dog, Cody. She was an avid Phillies fan, an active swimmer, a wonderful cook and loved to shop. Her favorite place was Promised Land Lake in the Poconos, where she met Lloyd and vacationed every summer with her family. Preceding her in death were her sister, Mildred Behler and brother, William Ludwig. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children Lynn Warneka, Lori O'Donnell and her husband, Robert, David Warneka; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney and Ryan O'Donnell. The family plans a private Celebration of Jean's life at The Village at Penn State. Those wishing to honor Jean's life may consider donating in her name to The Village at Penn State at https://www.libertylutherandonatenow.org/the-village-at-penn-state. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019