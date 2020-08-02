1/1
Jean M. (Brashears) Hamilton
1958 - 2020
Jean M. Hamilton (Brashers) September 11, 1958 July 27, 2020 Jean M. Hamilton (Brashers), 61, of State College, formerly of Philadelphia, of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridesburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 with her loved ones by her side. Born on September 11, 1958 in Philadelphia, she was the beloved daughter of the late George and Mary (Biederman) Hamilton. She was married to Dr. William Brashers, Jr., who survives at home in State College. In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her three children, Melissa Hall (Travis) of Carmel Valley, California, Jason Kulha (Jessica) of Carl Junction, Missouri, and Christopher Kulha (Tara) of East Lyme, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Julian Hall (b. to Melissa), Eden and Emery Kulha (b. to Christopher), and Laylah Kulha - due in November (b. to Jason); three step-children, Brett Brashers, Christie Brashers, and Kyle Brashers of State College; and her three fur-babies Big Boy, Little Girl, and Tucker. Also surviving are her six siblings, George Hamilton, Mary McCullough, twin brother John Hamilton, Barbara Mauro, James Hamilton, and Michael Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, George and Mary Hamilton. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and looking up at the stars. She especially loved the times that she spent with her brothers and sisters, children, and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Fonda's Foundlings Cat Rescue, 1956 Norwood Ln, State College, PA 16803. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
