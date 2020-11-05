1/1
Jean N. Sutherland
1926 - 2020
Jean N. Sutherland
December 28, 1926 - November 4, 2020
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania - Jean N. Sutherland, 93, of Boalsburg, PA died Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born December 28, 1926, in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Gustaf Delbert and Ada Murray Nordstrom. She was Baptized at Trinity Lutheran Swedish church in Wilkes-Barre, PA in January 1927. On November 1, 1958 she married Robert C. Sutherland, who preceded her in death on November 27, 2008.
She is survived by three children, Robert Scott Sutherland and his wife, Margaret, of Boalsburg, Susan Sutherland of State College, D. Bruce Sutherland and his wife, Doreen, of Wheatfield, NY; four siblings, Hilma Nordstrom of Scranton, Delbert Nordstrom and his wife, Anna, of Laguna Miquel, CA, Robert E. Nordstrom of Sherwood, OR, James W. Nordstrom of Wenatchee, WA; a sister in-law, Pauline Nordstrom of Haymaker, VA; five grandchildren, Colin, Grace, Kyle, Zachary and Luke; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Allen Nordstrom, a sister in-law, Barbara Nordstrom and her son in-law to be, Donald S. Curtis.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes Barre. She received an Associate's degree from Wilkes College.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
A private memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday November 7th 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St, State College with Pastors Scott E. Schul and Carolyn K. Hetrick officiating. The service will be followed by a drive by visitation in Grace Lutheran parking lot from 5pm to 6pm.
Burial will be in Fern Knoll Cemetery, Dallas, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
