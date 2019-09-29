Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne L. Lebkicher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne L. Lebkicher February 25, 1925September 25 2019 Jeanne L. Lebkicher, age 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at FoxdaleVillage Retirement Community in State College, PA. She was born on February 25, 1925, in Tyrone, PA, to Edwin A. Lebkicher and Esther Mattern Lebkicher, both of whom preceded her in death. Jeanne was a 1943 graduate of Tyrone High School and a 1946 graduate of Jefferson Medical College School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. After a 34-year career in nursing, she retired from her position as Director of Nursing at the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. She was a former officer of the Georgia State Nurses Association and a former member of the Board of Examiners of Nurses for the state of Georgia. She was an active member of many organizations during her lifetime, including the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 281, Tyrone, PA; the Quota Club of Rome, Georgia; the Daughters of the American Revolution, Xavier Chapter, Rome, Georgia; the Advisory Board of the Foster Grandparent Program for NW Georgia; and the Coosa Country Club and Ladies Golf Association of North Georgia. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on September 30, 2019, at Foxdale Village, 500 E. Marylyn Avenue, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to the Salvation Army, the State College Presbyterian Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Tyrone PA, or the First Presbyterian Church of Rome, Georgia.

