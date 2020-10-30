Jeanne Myers King
Gaithersburg, Maryland - Jeanne Myers King, age 101, a resident of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD, died on October 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Ermyn King of Gaithersburg, MD and Cheryl King of Falls Church, VA, a son Dr. Douglas King and wife Margaret of Puyallup, WA, and grandsons Jamin King of Seattle, WA, Wesley King of Tacoma, WA, and Andrew King of Puyallup, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer T. King, parents Bruce I. Myers and Ermyn France Myers, and siblings James Myers and Doris Myers Roberts. Born October 17, 1919 in Philadelphia, PA, she attended public schools and graduated from West Philadelphia High School and Drexel University. She taught high school in Myerstown, PA, Vineland, NJ, and Philipsburg, PA prior to her 1953 marriage to Homer T. King in Philadelphia. The births and raising of their children with extraordinary devotion and creativity, and work-related moves to Kansas City, MO, Prairie Village, KS, Ellicott City, MD, and Mt. Lebanon, PA, filled their 17 years of married life with joy and opportunities to cherish assets of and people in each setting before Homer's death in 1970 after open heart surgery. Drawing upon the faith in Christ that sustained her during each season of life, Jeanne moved with their then teenage children to State College, PA in 1971 and secured work at Penn State––initially in the College of Agricultural Sciences, followed by years in the Dept. of Architecture––to help finance PSU degrees for her family. During her 37 years (1971-2008) in State College until moving to Asbury Methodist Village, she was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was active in Sunday School, a circle, and women's fellowship. She also volunteered at Park Forest Day Nursery and Centre Community Hospital (now Mount Nittany Medical Center). For close to a century, Jeanne's life was immeasurably enriched by the multigenerational family tradition (which she continued with her children) of spending summertime at Chautauqua Institution, NY, where she also graduated from the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle in 2011. Asbury Methodist Village produced a video about Jeanne's persistence in regularly exercising at its fitness center, despite mobility disabilities, as a centenarian. With gratitude for her example of abiding faith and love, resiliency and perseverance, willingness to sacrifice on behalf of others, and generosity in sharing her many gifts, "her children rise up and call her blessed" (Proverbs 31:28). A service for Jeanne and burial beside her husband will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA. Arrangements are under the care of Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866. Online condolences may be extended at www.dahlgren-spewock.com