Jeanne Rhymestine December 5, 1940-June 6, 2019 Jeanne Rhymestine, 78, of Osceola Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. Born on December 5, 1940 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elverta (Lobb) Evans. On August 10, 1966 in Lock Haven, she married George Rhymestine, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2011. Jeanne was a 1958 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School, a 1961 graduate of Philadelphia College of Bible, and a 1964 graduate of Philipsburg Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for twenty-three years at Philipsburg General Hospital, five years at Rockview State Prison and five years at Houtzdale State Prison. She was a member of New Life Center, Philipsburg, and she was an organist and pianist for numerous area churches. She will be deeply missed by her children, Beth Ann Rhymestine of Clearfield, George Rhymestine, Jr. of FL, Kurt (Stephanie) Rhymestine of Madera; seven grandchildren, Jacob Rhymestine, Rachel Stetler, Sara Bacher, Aaron Rhymestine, Lauren Stetler, Nickolas Rhymestine, Andrew Rhymestine; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Rhymestine and Jackson Bacher; five sisters, Dolores Washell of Brisbin, Joyce Wilson, of Brisbin, Carole Kephart of Morann, Dessia Rowland of Lancaster, PA, and Flossie Carrell of IL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Chris Ann Rhymestine, and a brother George A. Evans. Family will receive friends 2-4 & 6-8pm Sunday and 10am until the time of service at 11am Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Rev. Vincest Russo will officiate. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made at

