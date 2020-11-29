1/1
Jeffery L. Coup
1958 - 2020
Jeffery L. Coup
April 25, 1958 - November 24, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Jeffery L. Coup, 62, of Bellefonte, passed away, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on April 25, 1958, in Bellefonte, he was the son of Sidney and Fay (Minnich) Coup, who are both surviving at their home in Mifflintown. He battled dementia for over 12 years before passing away from complications of COVID-19.
Jeffery was a 1976 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After high school, he proudly enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the service, he was a salesman for S&A Homes before starting his own construction company, Critical Path Construction, of which he served as the owner/operator for 15 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Sidney, III, of Alexandria, Virginia, and two sisters, Rosemarie Wolfe (Bruce), of Middletown, and Corina Johnstonbaugh (John), of Bellefonte. Also surviving are two nephews and a niece.
Jeffery was active in the band in high school, where he played the trombone. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jeffery also enjoyed bowling and golf.
A public graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11am, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeffery's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or Centre Crest Nursing Home at 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Graveside service
