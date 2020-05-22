Jeffrey E. Lengyel July 16, 1967 ~ May 19, 2020 Jeffrey E. Lengyel, 52, of Commerce City, Colorado, died unexpectedly at his home in the early morning hours of May, 19, 2020. Mr. Lengyel was born July 16, 1967 in Bellefonte, PA, a son of Matthew W. Lengyel (deceased) and Mary V. (Tomlinson) Untrauer who survives along with her husband, Dr. Raymond Untrauer, both of Hollidaysburg, PA. Mr. Lengyel leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda (Trabucco), and four children from a prior marriage (Amy Hanna): Justin, Aspen, Samuel, and Grace. Also surviving are one sister, Christine (Lengyel) McCullough (husband Greg), and four brothers: Matthew (wife Jeanne), Michael, Mark, and Scott (wife Jennifer). Mr. Lengyel had a BA in International Relations, and a minor in Speech Communications and History from The Pennsylvania State University. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Gambia, West Africa for 3 years as an environmental educator. He taught Social Studies at Denver Justice High School in Denver, Colorado. A private funeral service will be held for the family in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Denver Justice High School at https://tinyurl.com/Honoring-Jeffrey-Lengyel.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 22, 2020.