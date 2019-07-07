Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Hancock Reede. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Hancock Reede March 3, 1981 May 18, 2019 Jeff was born on March 3, 1981 in State College. He was the son of Lannie L. and Kristina H Reede of Bellefonte. He passed away at his home on May 18, 2019, in Clarkdale, Arizona. He was a 1999 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and 2000 graduate of ICT School of welding. He had previously been employed by AW Drywall Services of Phoenix, Arizona. He was self employed at the time of his death. Jeff married Danielle (Hillebert) on September 19, 2015 in Clarkdale, Arizona. He leaves behind his wife; son, Porter; step son, Josiah Lopez; his sister Andrea Shivery (Christopher) and her children Paityn and Rylan, along with countless other family, friends and acquaintances. Jeff was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert O. and Virginia (Gray) Reede and maternal grandparents, Howard R. and Jean (Eckley/Granna) Hancock He had a love for the outdoors and all things wild. He enjoyed going down to the Verde River to kayak, swim and fish with Porter and Josiah. Hunting, camping and hiking were all on his list of favorite things to do. Jeff was strong, and a hard worker and was always willing to help anyone. He was the one you could always call and count on. He loved all things "yard sale". If he could get it for a bargain, he was talking it home, useful or not. He would talk to anyone and once you met him you certainly never forgot him. A celebration of life gathering will be held on July 14, 2019, at The Shop, 129 Snyder Brook Lane, Bellefonte from 2-5 pm with services to begin at 2:30 pm. Pastor Tim Yates of Watermarke Church will be officiating. Private interment of his ashes will take place at Centre Memorial Park on July 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall Street, 29 th Floor, New York, New York, 10005 or Clear Water Conservancy, 2555 N. Atherton Street, State College, Pa 16803.

