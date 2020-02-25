Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Peter Wilken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Peter Wilken May 3, 1951 February 15, 2020 Jeffrey Peter Wilken passed away peace-fully at his home with his wife, Ann, and his best friend, Wayne Hansen, at his side. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ann; his son and his family Joshua Wilken, April, Brielle, and Ethan; his daughter and her family Rose Manning, Shawn, Elijah, Henry, and Gianna; his mother Patricia Wilken; his sister Sue Norton and husband Greg; his brother August 'Tad' Wilken and wife Laura. Jeff was born in Newark, NJ but made his way to Central Pennsylvania in 1976, when looking for land to build his own home. He settled at Julian Woods Community where he and Ann built a house, ran a furniture restoration business, developed a cooperative community, and raised their two children. Jeff lived well despite his 30-year struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Jeff began building his house at Julian Woods Community, starting with a small hexagonal cabin in 1977, and continued to build and expand the house for the next 20 years, designing and constructing as he had the time and the funds. Jeff and Ann operated a furniture restoration business, Community Woodworks, from 1977-1990. When the symptoms of MS took over more of Jeff's life he sold the business to his long-time partner and friend Tom Barr. Jeff always enjoyed working with wood and leather, creating usable items with the beauty of those materials. But his foremost heart focus was always his family - providing, supporting, teaching, sharing, and loving to the best of his ability. Family and Friends will gather for a simple memorial in the woods near his home. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his memory to heal the earth.

