Jennifer M. Leseney January 13, 1989December 13, 2019 Jennifer M. Leseney, 30, of State College, passed away Friday evening, December 13, in Patton township. She is survived by her daughter Mysti Miller, of Williamsport; parents Melanie and Michael Leseney of Houserville; brothers Douglas "Thor" Marlow, of Philipsburg and Joel Marlow, of State College; maternal grandmother Jean Hawley of Michigan; paternal grandparents Ronald and Barbara Leseney also of Michigan. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jen loved spending time with her daughter, watching "Dragon Ball Z" and driving her Crown Vic. She loved the many years she spent as a taxi driver and all the different people it allowed her to meet. Jen had a heart of gold and would always lend a listening ear or shoulder to cry on. She will be missed beyond measure by all who knew her. Friends and family will be received at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, on Tuesday, December 17, beginning at 3pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jen's memory to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E Spruce Street, Philipsburg, Pa 16866.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 16, 2019