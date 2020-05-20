Jenny T. Wolfe February 2, 1950-May 15, 2020 Jenny T. Wolfe, of rural Centre Hall, passed from this life at her home on May 15, 2020. She was 70. Born February 2, 1950 In Bellefonte, Jenny was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Herlocher) Rider. She was married to Franklin Wolfe who preceded her in death on May 7, 2009. Jenny is survived by one son, Franklin D. Wolfe of Centre Hall; two sisters, Miriam K. Tice of Spring Mills, Betty J. Bailey (Roger) of Centre Hall, and one brother, David Rider (Reanie) of Spring Mills. Jenny was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Port; one brother, Robert Rider; two brothers-in-law, William Port and Melvin Tice. Jenny was a loving, kind and devoted mother. She loved collecting anything with pigs on it. She enjoyed time with her feline friend "Grouch." Jenny will be laid to rest in Green Grove Cemetery during a graveside service to be held on May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Contributions in memory of Jenny may be given to Penns Valley EMS, Po Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854 or to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 20, 2020.