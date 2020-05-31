Jerome B (Jerry) Hanscom March 16, 1933--May 27, 2020 Jerome B (Jerry) Hanscom, 87, of Julian went to be with his Lord & Savior on May 27, 2020 at the Mt Nittany Hospital after a two-week battle with COVID-19. Jerry was born in Huston Twp., Centre County on March 16, 1933, the son of the late Raymond H. and Bertha E. (Rowin) Hanscom. On May 4, 1956, he married Nellie M. Horner who preceded him in death in 2006. On February 16, 2008, in Half Moon Bay, CA, he married Frances A. (Reese) Hipps who survives at the Wynwood House, State College. Jerry graduated from Port Matilda High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After military service, he put his helicopter mechanical skills to use at Boeing/Vertol in Ridley Park, PA. While there, he helped develop a deicing system for helicopter blades. For many years, he was the owner of the Hot Dog House Restaurants in Bellefonte and Red Roost until 1987. After selling the Hot Dog House, he worked at Jostens, until retirement in 2007. Also surviving are his children, Gerald L. (Celie), and Laurie A. (Rhonda) of Bellefonte, and Kevin L. of Julian. He is survived by his grandchildren, Christopher, Amber Frantz and Krista, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 step-daughters, Pollie Pent of Jackson, CA and Susan Burnett of Half Moon Bay, CA, 6 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren, brothers Carl of Tyrone, Roy and Louis of Julian, sisters Rosie Stamm of Philipsburg, Ethel Donley of Linden, Sylvia Renninger of Howard, Dorothy Wert, of Julian, and Joanne Blazer of Bellefonte. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis L., grandson, Jerome and sisters Evelyn, Gertrude Albert, Wanita Dreibelbis and brothers Alfred and Theodore Hanscom. Jerry was a member of the Berean Bible Fellowship Church in Unionville, the American Legion and the Bellefonte Lodge #268 F & A.M. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for church and family gatherings. Jerry loved his family and will be missed by many. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Berean Bible Church, 360 Race Street, Fleming, PA 16835. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service only will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, June 3rd at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre County. There are no restrictions on the number who can attend the graveside service because social distancing will be in place. A celebration of life event will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 31, 2020.