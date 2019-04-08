Jerry A. Deitz October 29, 1937April 6, 2019 Jerry A. Deitz, 81, of Ho ward, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. Born on October 29, 1937, in Jacksonville, Howard Twp., he was the son of the late John H. and Jane Rossman Deitz. On December 11, 1959, in Orviston, he married Betty J. Weaver, who survives at home. Jerry was of the protestant faith. He was a 1955 graduate of Howard High School. He was an Electrician for Corning Glass in State College, retiring in 1998 after 31 years of service. Jerry was a self-educated man. He took many home courses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to camp and gardening. He truly loved to cook and would create his own recipes as he cooked. He was the head butch for his family and many friends. Jerry is survived by his wife, two sons; Scot A. Deitz of Howard and Wade Deitz and his wife, Crystal, of Lemont, one brother, Rodney Deitz of Bellefonte, six grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon, Krista, Cayla, Sierra, and Haley, and three great grandchildren; Sutton, Wyatt, and Novaly. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10am until 12 noon at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Bo King officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Howard Twp. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry A. Dietz.
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2019