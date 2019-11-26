Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry G. Richter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry G. Richter October 17, 1924November 25, 2019 Jerry G. Richter, 95, of State College died November 25, 2019, at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State. Born October 17, 1924, in Beaver Falls, PA, he was the son of the late John P. and Magdalene (Zalmanek) Richter. On August 5, 1950 in Bethlehem, PA, he married Mary Alice Swartz, who preceded him in death on March 20, 2010. He was a WWII veteran serving his country in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1946. He was a member of a B-25 flight crew. Jerry was a graduate of Penn State University. In 1950 he received his BS degree and in 1955 he received his MS degree, both in Mechanical Engineering. From 1951-1959 he taught in the PSU Mechanical Engineering Department as an instructor and later as an assistant professor. Jerry taught thermodynamics, heat transfer and compressible fluid flow courses. From 1960 to 1990 Jerry was employed by HRB-Singer, Co. as an Engineering Manager. He led the efforts of electrical, aeronautical and mechanical engineers, supported by physicists, mathematicians and computer scientists, in performing analyses, syntheses and evaluations of foreign offensive and defensive missiles, aircraft, and spacecraft. From 1991-1997 Jerry went back to PSU to teach two senior level mechanical engineering courses before retiring. Over the course of his career Jerry had leadership roles in various professional engineering societies. Jerry was a member of the Penns Valley Area School Board for eight years (president from 1966-1969). He enjoyed biking, swimming laps and walking. Jerry loved music; he played the tenor sax and clarinet. He is survived by one daughter, Patricia A. Michaels and her husband Brian of Boalsburg; one brother Frank Richter and his wife Ruth of Beaver Falls, PA; also surviving is one nephew and several nieces. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, John Richter. The family expresses sincere thanks to everyone at The Village at Penn State, especially the Atrium Staff for their wonderful care, love, and kindness given to Jerry. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. John's UCC Church, P.O. Box 88, Boalsburg, PA 16827. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

