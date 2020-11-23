Jerry J. Owens
November 22, 1927 - November 21, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Jerry J. Owens, 92 of Centre Hall, passed away on Sat, Nov. 21, 2020. Graveside service will be on Sat, Nov. 28, at Boalsburg Cemetery, with Pastor KR Mele officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged and face coverings will be required at all services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, Centre Hall. Full obituary and online condolences can be made at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.