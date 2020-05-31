Jerry L. King Aparil 10, 1960-May 28, 2020 Jerry L. King, 60 of rural Howard passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Altoona UPMC Hospital. Jerry was born on April 10, 1960 in York, PA a son of Lois Myers King of Wrightsville and the late William H. King, Jr. Also surviving is his son, Joshua W. (Karen) King of rural Bellefonte, his daughter, Jessica M. King of Moshannon, his sister, Kim (Dana) Beck of Wrightsville, and his granddaughter Sydney King. He is also survived by his companion Vicki Bomboy. Jerry was a 1978 graduate of York Eastern High School. He was a truck driver for Davidson Brothers Trucking. Jerry was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of Bellefonte Undine Fire Co. #2, Bellefonte Loyal Order of Moose 206, and Milesburg American Legion Post# 893. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 31, 2020.