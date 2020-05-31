Jerry L. King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry L. King Aparil 10, 1960-May 28, 2020 Jerry L. King, 60 of rural Howard passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Altoona UPMC Hospital. Jerry was born on April 10, 1960 in York, PA a son of Lois Myers King of Wrightsville and the late William H. King, Jr. Also surviving is his son, Joshua W. (Karen) King of rural Bellefonte, his daughter, Jessica M. King of Moshannon, his sister, Kim (Dana) Beck of Wrightsville, and his granddaughter Sydney King. He is also survived by his companion Vicki Bomboy. Jerry was a 1978 graduate of York Eastern High School. He was a truck driver for Davidson Brothers Trucking. Jerry was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of Bellefonte Undine Fire Co. #2, Bellefonte Loyal Order of Moose 206, and Milesburg American Legion Post# 893. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved