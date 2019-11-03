Jo-Anne T. Miller October 4, 1932 ~ October 31, 2019 Jo-Anne T. Miller, 87, of State College, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Village at Penn State Atrium. Born October 4, 1932, in Pine Grove Mills, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary Ralston Trostle. On December 10, 1950, she married William L. Miller, who preceded her in death on December 20, 2017. She is survived by three children, Karen M. Wilson and her husband, Frank, of Media, William H. Miller and his wife, Karen, of Matthews, NC and Wendy M. Littlejohn and her husband, Lance, of McGregor, TX; one brother, Richard Trostle of Jamestown, NY; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jo-Anne was a 1950 graduate of State College High School. She retired from Penn State University as a Postal Clerk. Prior to working at the university, she had been employed at Cannon Instrument Company and Duffy's Tavern. Jo-Anne was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church. She was a volunteer at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019