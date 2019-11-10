Joan A. Guydosik September 20, 1933November 8, 2019 Joan A. Guydosik, age 86 of Drifting, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 at U.P.M.C. Altoona. Born September 20, 1933, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Folmar Guydosik. Surviving are her sister, Caroline L. Guydosik, Drifting and her fur babies, Pumpkin and Shadow. Joan was a member of St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting and was a Religious Education Teacher for 30 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Cooper Township High School. She worked the Department of Transportation as a Chief Clerk for 8 years and retired from the State Public Welfare as a Clerical Supervisor after numerous years. She loved gardening and cookbooks. Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. Rosary will be recited on Monday, at the funeral home at 5:40 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting with Father David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant. Joan's final resting place will be in St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting. Family suggests memorial contributions can be made to, St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 159 Frenchville, A 16836-0159 or/ S.P.C.A., 275 21 st. St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

