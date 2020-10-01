1/1
Joan E. Brooks
Joan E. Brooks November 16, 1946 ~ September 28, 2020 Joan E. Brooks, 73 of Polk City, Fl., formerly of Howard, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center after becoming ill during her visit in Pennsylvania. She was born on November 16, 1946 in Lock Haven the daughter of late Guy C. Shivery and Madeline Harter Shivery of Bellefonte. She married Daniel Brooks on August 14, 1964, they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage, he resides at home. Joan worked at Penn State University for over 33 years retiring in 1997. Joan and Dan traveled throughout the U.S.. prior to and after their retirements in their RV. She enjoyed TV., reading, playing cards and her sweets. She is survived by her husband and two sons; Michael D. of Nittany and Randall of Huntingdon, two sisters; Trudy Breneman of Pleasant Gap and Amy (Ralph) McMurtrie of Bellefonte, two grandsons; Randy and Dalton and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard, Pa. at the families convenience with the Pastor Scott Brown officiating. Joan will be laid to rest the Zion Cemetery in Walker Twp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
