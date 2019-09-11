Joan Gaudinsky March 14, 1930 September 9, 2019 Joan was born in Freedom Township, Blair County, daughter of the late Harold, Sr. and Mildred (Lingenfelter) Lingenfelter. She was a graduate of the Claysburg High School and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown, MD. On July 20, 1968, she married John Gaudinsky who predeceased her on April 17, 2015. Surviving is her brother John Lingenfelter of Martinsburg. She was also preceded in death by brothers Ronald Lingenfelter, Sr., Charles Lingenfelter and Harold Lingenfelter, Jr. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Theresa Gordon; brother-in-law, Edward Gaudinsky; and nieces and nephews, Janice Musselman, Judy Crist, Ronald Lingenfelter, Brenda Jordan, Patricia Larson, Daniel Lingenfelter, Kathy Turner, Karen Lewis, Robert Lingenfelter, William Gordon, Carol Orrill, Mark Lingenfelter, Kelly Smith, David Lingenfelter and Dana Givler. She began work at the Centre County Hospital in 1954 and retired in 1994 from what is now the Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was a member of the Faith United Church of Christ. There will be a private service that will be held at the convenience of the family. In place of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Burial will be at Centre Co. Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

