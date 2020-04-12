Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Monturo Fransko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Monturo Fransko October 7, 1935-April 4, 2020 Joan Monturo Fransko, 84, of Elizabeth Township, PA passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. For the last ten years, she lived in State College to be near her family. Joan was born October 7, 1935, in Elizabeth, PA. The daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Armenti) Monturo. She was a 1953 graduate of Elizabeth High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree. While in college, she was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. After college, she was a microbiologist at the Allegheny County Health Department for many years. After the death of her husband, she returned to school at California University of PA where she obtained her teaching certificate. A longtime member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elizabeth Township, she was very active with fundraising and special events, especially weddings in the parish hall. Joan was also a member of Youghiogheny Country Club where she was an avid golfer. She was the wife of the late Donald Fransko; beloved mother of Madeline F. Hertzberg (Dr. Marc Hertzberg, State College); wonderful Gram to her precious granddaughters, Kasie and Addison. She is also survived by her niece Catherine Ripepi O'Donnell (Neil T. O'Donnell, Wilkes-Barre). She was proceeded in death by her sister Madeline Ripepi and her brother Joseph Monturo. Joan will be deeply missed by her family. Her special bond with her daughter will never be forgotten. "The love between a mother and daughter is forever." A private burial will be held at Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth Township.

