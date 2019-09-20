Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan W. Reese. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Burial Following Services Centre County Memorial Park State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan W. Reese December 15, 1934 September 18, 2019 Joan W. Reese, 84, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg. Born in Williamsport, on December 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Hazel (See) Webster. On April 23, 1960, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, she married the love of her life, Berton "Bert" E. Reese, who preceded her in death on February 23, 2017, after sharing 56 years of marriage together. Joan was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School and went on to graduate from Altoona School of Commerce in 1955. She worked for Titan Metal from 1955 to 1960. Later she worked as a teller at Omega Bank in Bellefonte until her retirement in 2000, after 27 years of service. She is survived by one son, Randolph "Randy" Reese (Kelly Lidgett), of Munson, and one brother, Frank Webster (Barbara), of Bellefonte, and one sister-in-law, Judy Reese, of Massachusetts. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a twin sister, Joyce Giunta (Peter), another sister, Mary Jane Cardone (Ale) and one brother, Merton R. Webster (Donna). Joan was a member of the Weaver United Methodist Church, where she was the assistant organist, played the piano, and enjoyed directing the choir. She was past Noble Grand for Caroline Troxell Rebekah Lodge #576. She enjoyed volunteering for the Centre County Chapter Red Cross Blood Drive. More recently, she was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. There will be a public viewing held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6pm-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Dornan officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to New Hope United Methodist Church at 1089 E. College Avenue, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

