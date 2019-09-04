Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joane (Boyer) Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joane (Boyer) Nelson August 27, 1935 - September 1, 2019 Joane (Boyer) Nelson, 84, of Spruce Creek went to be with the Lord Sunday evening at UPMC Altoona after a brief battle with cancer. She was born at McAlevy's Fort, daughter of the late Charles and Hilda (Dick) Boyer. On April 11, 1959 she married Conrad Nelson who preceded her in death. Surviving are: one brother, Chester (Coni) Boyer of Alexandria; two sons, Conrad Nelson-Godère of Switzerland, and Stephan (Trudy) Nelson of Spruce Creek; two daughters, Lisa (Terrance) Mahon of Tennessee and Linda (Ed) Struble of State College; 7 grandchildren, Sean & Stephen Nelson, Leah Struble, Tyler, Erica, Alyssa & Tara Mahon. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Galen (Jennie) Boyer and John "Jack" (Donna) Boyer. Joane was a 1953 graduate of Tyrone Area High School. She was a proud member of the Lower Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church. She started working for her father at John C. Yenter Construction of Tyrone when she was 13. Later, Joane and Conrad were the owners of C & J Restaurant of Spruce Creek. She finished her career as a Huntingdon County Auditor. Joane enjoyed traveling, cooking, and attending her weekly bible studies. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. The family invites you to a memorial service for her at the Lower Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church on September 21, 2019 at 3PM. With Rev. John Dean and Elder Ed Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joane's memory to the Lower Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Spruce Creek Road, Spruce Creek, Pa. 16683

