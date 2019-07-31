Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann B. Wion. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Joann B. Wion July 29, 1934July 30, 2019 Joann B. Wion, 85, of Bellefonte, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Bellefonte, on July 29, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Justice) Benner. She was married to her beloved husband, Richard E. Wion, who preceded her in death on November 26, 2004. Joann was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as a teller and in the mortgage department for M&T Bank, formerly Mid-State Bank, for over 40 years until her retirement. She is survived by her two children, Laura Wion, of Bellefonte, and Leigh Wion (Lori Hogue), of Charlottesville, VA. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia Peters and Glenda Zook, both of Bellefonte, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joann was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She looked forward to her lunch outings with her Win-One class ladies group and her breakfast gatherings with the "Three Amigos" at the Waffle Shop. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6-8pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10am, at Trinity United Methodist Church, at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, with Pastor Doug Conway officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. Memorial contributions may be made in Joann's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

