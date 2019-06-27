Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Louise Gabrovsek September 9, 1935 June 25, 2019 JoAnn Louise Gabro- vsek (Malec), 83, Bellefonte, PA, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. JoAnn was born and raised in Johnstown, PA. She married Robert Gabrovsek in 1957, and they raised their six children in Unionville, PA. They moved to Bellefonte, PA in 1987. JoAnn worked as a secretary for the Miller, Kistler, & Campbell law firm for many years before her well-deserved retirement in 2000. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. JoAnn was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a fact to which anyone who has interacted with her can attest. She enjoyed watching games with family or a special group of older female friends affectionately called "The Bellefonte Biddies." She also enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penn State football and wrestling, and any athletic event involving her grandchildren. JoAnn was an incredibly caring, smart, and supportive individual. She loved her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She took great joy in interacting with her first great-grandchild. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended countless sporting events, performances, and ceremonies for her grandchildren. She loved hosting and attending large family gatherings, and she treasured the opportunities to connect with loved ones. JoAnn was proud of the accomplishments of her family members, but even more proud of the character, values, and goodness she saw them display. To those who were lucky enough to know her, JoAnn was a role model and an exemplar of a life well lived. She was the matriarch of the Gabrovsek family, and she will be greatly missed. Survived by her children Michael Gabrovsek (Sue Traynor), Marian Veneskey (Leo), Christine Horner (David), Katherine McNally (Joe Slattery), Susan Stover (Lynn) and Mark Gabrovsek (Ruthie); grandchildren David Horner, Deanna Pavlik (Gregg), Ken Horner, Nicholas Gabrovsek, Matthew McNally (Tara), Kyle Stover, Luke Stover, Laura Gabrovsek, Daniel McNally (Katie), Olivia Flanagan (TJ), Joseph McNally, Sara McNally, Jaeden Gabrovsek, Ann Traynor, and Katherine Windsor; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna and Wesley; as well as beloved sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sara Malec, her husband Robert Gabrovsek, and her brothers Richard and Robert Malec. Friends will be received Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9-11am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte. Funeral mass will immediately follow at 11am at the church with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

JoAnn Louise Gabrovsek September 9, 1935 June 25, 2019 JoAnn Louise Gabro- vsek (Malec), 83, Bellefonte, PA, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. JoAnn was born and raised in Johnstown, PA. She married Robert Gabrovsek in 1957, and they raised their six children in Unionville, PA. They moved to Bellefonte, PA in 1987. JoAnn worked as a secretary for the Miller, Kistler, & Campbell law firm for many years before her well-deserved retirement in 2000. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. JoAnn was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a fact to which anyone who has interacted with her can attest. She enjoyed watching games with family or a special group of older female friends affectionately called "The Bellefonte Biddies." She also enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penn State football and wrestling, and any athletic event involving her grandchildren. JoAnn was an incredibly caring, smart, and supportive individual. She loved her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She took great joy in interacting with her first great-grandchild. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended countless sporting events, performances, and ceremonies for her grandchildren. She loved hosting and attending large family gatherings, and she treasured the opportunities to connect with loved ones. JoAnn was proud of the accomplishments of her family members, but even more proud of the character, values, and goodness she saw them display. To those who were lucky enough to know her, JoAnn was a role model and an exemplar of a life well lived. She was the matriarch of the Gabrovsek family, and she will be greatly missed. Survived by her children Michael Gabrovsek (Sue Traynor), Marian Veneskey (Leo), Christine Horner (David), Katherine McNally (Joe Slattery), Susan Stover (Lynn) and Mark Gabrovsek (Ruthie); grandchildren David Horner, Deanna Pavlik (Gregg), Ken Horner, Nicholas Gabrovsek, Matthew McNally (Tara), Kyle Stover, Luke Stover, Laura Gabrovsek, Daniel McNally (Katie), Olivia Flanagan (TJ), Joseph McNally, Sara McNally, Jaeden Gabrovsek, Ann Traynor, and Katherine Windsor; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna and Wesley; as well as beloved sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sara Malec, her husband Robert Gabrovsek, and her brothers Richard and Robert Malec. Friends will be received Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9-11am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte. Funeral mass will immediately follow at 11am at the church with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close