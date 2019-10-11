Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann M. McMullin. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Joann M. McMullin October 5, 1945 October 9, 2019 Joann M. McMullin, 74, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Bellefonte, on October 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Margaret (Korman) Young. In 1965, at Grace Evangelical United Brethren Church in Bellefonte, she married her beloved husband, Paul Douglas McMullin, who is surviving at home after sharing 54 years of marriage together. Joann was a 1963 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was employed at the Willowbank Hospital as an x-ray technician for three years. She later worked as a library and cafeteria aide for Bellefonte Area School District until her retirement in 1989. In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by their two daughters, Kimberly Weaver (Joseph) and Wendy Brown (Randy), both of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Marissa Weaver, Joshua Weaver, Jessica Cetnar (Joshua), and Kristen Brown. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy L. McMullin, in 1971, one granddaughter, Chelsea Nicole Weaver, in 1992, and one twin brother, John C. Young in 2004. Joann was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, where she taught youth fellowship and Children's Sunday School for many years. Additionally, she was a member of the Logan Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in Bellefonte and a former Bellefonte band booster. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10am, at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

