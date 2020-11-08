JoAnn Thompson

January 19, 1958 - November 4, 2020

State College, Pennsylvania - JoAnn Christine Thompson of State College Pa, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. JoAnn passed in her home under the loving care of her husband. She was 63 years old.

A life-long resident of State College, JoAnn was born on January 19, 1958, to Edward and Esther Cramer. She married Donald Thompson of State College in 1981.

JoAnn was best known for her unconditional love while tirelessly caring for others. An avid bingo player and a regular at the Waffle Shop, JoAnn cherished every moment spent with friends and family. Nothing brought her joy like her entire family around a table, cooking for those she loved, and playing with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Michael Allen Cramer and Terry Lee Cramer; her parents Edward and Esther Cramer; and her granddaughter Kadence Rose Thompson.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Donald, and their daughter, sons, and their spouses: Brandie and Bret Mavrich (of State College, PA); Wayne and Nina Thompson (of Minneapolis, MN.); Joe and Ashley Thompson (of Naples, FL.); Ryan and Erin Thompson (of Joshua Tree, CA.); her six grandchildren, Elijah Thompson, Aniyah Thompson, Micah Thompson, Rosa and Maelynn Mavrich, and Luna Dentler.

Viewing will be held at Mark D. Heintzlman Funeral Home (1034 Benner Pike, State College Pa.) from 10am – 11am Monday, November 9 th . A private service by invite-only will follow.

In lieu of flowers, send monetary gifts to Calvary Global Kids fund of Calvary Church: 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg PA, 16827 (Make checks payable to Calvary Church, and add "Calvary Global Kids" in the ledger)





