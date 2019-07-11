Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Grove. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna Grove October 8, 1934 July 9, 2019 Joanna Grove, 84, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Bellefonte, on October 8, 1934, she was the daughter, the youngest of seven children, of the late W. Blaine and Della (Heaton) Port. On November 24, 1955, she married the love of her life, Nevin Lee Grove, who survives at home after sharing 63 years of marriage together. Joanna was a 1953 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked at Bellefonte High School as lunch-aid for 21 years until her retirement in 1996. In addition to her husband, Nevin, she is survived by their five children, Barbara S. Dann (Tom), of Bellefonte, Martin B. Grove (Cathi), of Sacramento, CA, Lisa A. Butler (Tom), of Bellefonte, Nevin L. Grove, Jr. (Ann), of Bellefonte, and Douglas C. Grove (Kristen), of Wichita, KS. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Hannah Grove, and her six older siblings: Marguerite "Peg" Keith, William B. Port, Jr., D. Rozella Ulrich, George W. Jack Port, W. James Port, and Mary Fisher. She was the last of her generation. Joanna was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte. She was very active in the church community, playing the bells in the bell choir and serving in the lunch program. She also volunteered at the beauty shop at Centre Crest. She especially enjoyed quilting, reading and solving puzzles. She loved spending time with her family. Lovingly referred to as Mom, Nana or Grandma, she leaves her children and grandchildren with warm memories that will forever be treasured in their hearts. Friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10-11am, at the First Presbyterian Church at 203 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11am at the church with Pastor Debbie Johnson officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanna's memory to the First Presbyterian Church at 203 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

