Joanne Kinsey Joanne Kinsey, 90, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. As an adult, she lived in Julian, Pennsylvania and Cody and Powell, Wyoming. Joanne married the love of her life, Willis "Will" Kinsey in January 1949, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death in 2010. She is survived by their 4 children; Linda Brown, Marsha Neubert, Sandy Funkhouser and Kurt Kinsey and their spouses Robert, Clay, Lynn and Lucinda. Joanne is also survived by 13 grandchildren, including Whitney Brown Burchfield and Mayleen Brown Martin, and 13 great-grandchildren. Joanne had a long and happy life, enjoying traveling and spending time with family and friends. Donations in her honor can be made to a local Humane Society or . Funeral services were private and under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home in Powell, Wyoming. Online condolences may be sent to

